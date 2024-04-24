[Watch] Axar Patel times his jump to perfection to pull off sensational catch in DC vs GT IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Axar Patel pulled off an outstanding catch to dismiss a dangerous-looking Wriddhiman Saha in the contest against Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 24.
Chasing a massive 225 for victory, GT lost skipper Shubman Gill early for a five-ball six. Yet, Saha raced to 39 off just 24 deliveries and added a crucial 82-run partnership for the second wicket with Sai Sudharsan.
However, the veteran wicket-keeper looked to go over cover off Kuldeep Yadav but Axar timed his jump to perfection to pull off an excellent catch. The grab helped break a solid partnership and take DC ahead in the game.
Here is a video of Axar Patel's terrific catch:
The catch was Axar's 100th in the IPL and made up for one he out down earlier in the innings off the bowling of Rasikh Salam. However, the 30-year-old took the catch to dismiss Gill and plucked a third grab to dismiss Sai Sudharsan later.
As things stand, GT are putting up a spirited effort to hunt down the target of 225 at 136/4 in 14 overs.
Axar Patel scored a sublime half-century in DC's batting innings
Axar Patel showcased his all-round skill by scoring a sublime 66 off 43 during DC's batting performance of 224/4 in 20 overs.
Walking in at No.3 in the fourth over, the experienced all-rounder smashed five boundaries and four maximums in his knock. Axar added a game-changing 113 off 68 balls with skipper Rishabh Pant for the fourth wicket.
Speaking about his knock during the mid-innings break, Axar told the broadcasters:
"My role was to take on the three spinners, the talk was that we should take the partnership as deep as possible, the ball wasn't coming onto the bat, was a slow pitch. The mindset is very important, you can't think about playing off a bowler, the mindset was to be attacking, take the single and twos on offer and keep rotating the strike."
Axar has enjoyed a solid IPL 2024 season, scoring 123 runs and picking up seven wickets in nine outings.
Despite his exploits, DC have struggled for consistency thus far, winning only 3 of their 8 matches. A win in the ongoing clash will likely take them from eighth to sixth on the points table.
Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download CricRocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more! 🚀☄️