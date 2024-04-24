[Watch] Axar Patel times his jump to perfection to pull off sensational catch in DC vs GT IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Axar Patel pulled off an outstanding catch to dismiss a dangerous-looking Wriddhiman Saha in the contest against Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 24.

Chasing a massive 225 for victory, GT lost skipper Shubman Gill early for a five-ball six. Yet, Saha raced to 39 off just 24 deliveries and added a crucial 82-run partnership for the second wicket with Sai Sudharsan.

However, the veteran wicket-keeper looked to go over cover off Kuldeep Yadav but Axar timed his jump to perfection to pull off an excellent catch. The grab helped break a solid partnership and take DC ahead in the game.

Here is a video of Axar Patel's terrific catch:

Expand Tweet

The catch was Axar's 100th in the IPL and made up for one he out down earlier in the innings off the bowling of Rasikh Salam. However, the 30-year-old took the catch to dismiss Gill and plucked a third grab to dismiss Sai Sudharsan later.

As things stand, GT are putting up a spirited effort to hunt down the target of 225 at 136/4 in 14 overs.

Axar Patel scored a sublime half-century in DC's batting innings

Axar Patel showcased his all-round skill by scoring a sublime 66 off 43 during DC's batting performance of 224/4 in 20 overs.

Walking in at No.3 in the fourth over, the experienced all-rounder smashed five boundaries and four maximums in his knock. Axar added a game-changing 113 off 68 balls with skipper Rishabh Pant for the fourth wicket.

Speaking about his knock during the mid-innings break, Axar told the broadcasters:

"My role was to take on the three spinners, the talk was that we should take the partnership as deep as possible, the ball wasn't coming onto the bat, was a slow pitch. The mindset is very important, you can't think about playing off a bowler, the mindset was to be attacking, take the single and twos on offer and keep rotating the strike."

Axar has enjoyed a solid IPL 2024 season, scoring 123 runs and picking up seven wickets in nine outings.

Despite his exploits, DC have struggled for consistency thus far, winning only 3 of their 8 matches. A win in the ongoing clash will likely take them from eighth to sixth on the points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback