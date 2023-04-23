[Watch] Bails fail to dislodge despite Ravindra Jadeja's underarm throw as Rinku Singh survives

Chennai Super Kings were stunningly denied a wicket against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens as the bails stayed intact at the non-striker's end despite Ravindra Jadeja's backflick throw. Rinku Singh, who was out of the crease, was fortunate to survive as the bowler's throw was accurate.

The incident occurred on the final ball of the ninth over when Jason Roy drove one back to the bowler. Jadeja used his presence of mind well and made an underarm throw to the stumps. It hit the wicket, but the bails didn't fall. At the other end, Roy had to return to the crease rapidly to prevent being run out.

Watch the incident below:

The left-arm spinner started his over with a boundary off Nitish Rana, but dismissed him on the very next delivery. The veteran cricketer is coming off a match-winning bowling performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk, bagging figures of 4-0-22-3.

Ravindra Jadeja's cameo lifts CSK to the highest total of IPL 2023

Ravindra Jadeja. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the Super Kings posted a formidable 235 after losing the toss, led by fifties from Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivam Dube. The opening partnership between Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad extended to 73 in 7.4 overs.

Following a strong start, Dube and Rahane continued the onslaught, adding 85 in quick time. Jadeja, who batted at number five, hit 18 off eight deliveries with a couple of sixes. Ajinkya Rahane reached his fifty off 24 balls and stayed unbeaten at 71*(29). In the end, the visiting side picked up a 49-run win despite half-centuries from Jason Roy and Rinku Singh.

Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets each to propel their side to the top of the table with ten points. Meanwhile, the Knight Riders lost their fourth consecutive game, with Nitish Rana and co. having plenty to ponder about. Moeen Ali conceded 20 runs in his only over, but removed the dangerous Venkatesh Iyer.

