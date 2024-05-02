[Watch] Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana throws away bat and helmet in anger at lbw decision in IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd T20I

Bangladesh Women's captain Nigar Sultana lost her cool at the on-field umpire's decision after lbw dismissal during the third T20I against India Women in Sylhet on Thursday (May 2).

The reaction came in the 19th over of Bangladesh's innings. Radha Yadav shortened her length as soon as she saw Sultana using her feet. The right-hander tried to work it across but failed as the ball hit the top of the pads. It looked a bit high but the umpire looked convinced by the appeal and gave her out.

With that, Sultana departed for 28 runs off 36 balls in an innings comprising just one boundary.

Following the dismissal, Sultana looked angry and threw her bat and helmet in frustration outside the boundary ropes. In a video doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), here's how Nigar Sultana reacted to her wicket:

Expand Tweet

India Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets to go 3-0 ahead in 5-match T20I series

A clinical all-round display helped India Women beat Bangladesh Women by seven wickets on Thursday. With the win, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Asked to bat first, Bangladesh posted 117/8 in 20 overs. Dilara Akter starred with the bat, scoring 39 runs off 27 balls with the help of five boundaries. Sobhana Mostary also chipped in with 15 off 20.

Radha Yadav was the leading wicket-taker for India, returning with figures of 2/22, while Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar and Shreyanka Patil bagged one wicket each.

Expand Tweet

In response, the Women in Blue achieved the target with nine balls to spare. Shafali Varma top scored with 51 off 38 deliveries, comprising eight boundaries. Smriti Mandhana also hit 47 off 42 in an innings featuring one six and five boundaries. The duo shared a 91-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Meanwhile, Nahida Khan, Rabeya Khan and Ritu Moni picked up one wicket apiece for the hosts.

The two teams will next lock horns in the fourth T20I at the same venue on Monday (May 6).

Click here to check out the India Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I full scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback