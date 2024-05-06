[Watch] "Bhaichara on Top"- Riyan Parag carries Prithvi Shaw on his back ahead of DC vs RR IPL 2024 clash in Delhi

Riyan Parag and Prithvi Shaw were spotted having a fun time together during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC). The two teams will square off in the 56th match of the tournament on Tuesday (May 7) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Parag and Shaw are in the capital city of India for the game along with their teams, sweating it out in the nets. Parag has been in great form with the bat at the number 4 position for RR.

He is the Royals' leading run-scorer at the moment, with 409 runs from 10 games. Shaw has had a below-par season so far with the Capitals. He has scored 198 runs in eight games, including a solitary half-century.

Rajasthan Royals recently shared a video on their official Instagram handle to give a glimpse of the brotherly bond between Riyan Parag and Prithvi Shaw. They captioned the reel:

You can watch the video below:

"I think that really helped me"- Riyan Parag on his discussion with Virat Kohli during his struggle in the early phase of his IPL career

During a recent conversation with JioCinema, Riyan Parag opened up about how Virat Kohli gave him some time and shared a few things that helped him improve on the field. He said:

"In my second year, I was having a bad phase in the IPL. I was discussing with him on how to get out of that phase and how he used to handle similar situations, so I can learn from his experience as well. He gave me a good 10-15 minutes of his time and shared a few things with me, I think that really helped me."

After making his IPL debut in 2019, Riyan Parag failed to perform well for the Rajasthan Royals till last season, attracting criticism from all corners. Parag's fortunes turned around after getting a stable batting position at number 4 this season, as he has played multiple impactful knocks for RR.

