[Watch] Birthday boy Pat Cummins strikes as KL Rahul departs for 29 off 33 balls in SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul once again threw away his wicket after a decent start against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match on Wednesday. The right-hander departed for 29 runs off 33 balls at a strike rate of 87.88, including one six and a four.

The dismissal came in the 10th over of LSG's innings. SRH captain Pat Cummins, who is celebrating his 31st birthday today, bowled a length ball angling into the right-hander and Rahul was only looking to help it on its way. The wicketkeeper-batter didn't go full throttle on the pull and ended up lobbing it into the hands of T. Natarajan, who ran to his right to complete the catch.

The Super Giants lost their captain at the halfway mark. They were reduced to 57/3 after 10 overs.

Watch the wicket below:

KL Rahul previously scored 25 runs off 21 deliveries in a 236 chase against Kolkata Knight Riders. LSG lost that game by 98 runs.

The Karnataka batter, though, has amassed 450 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 136.77, including three half-centuries. The 32-year-old didn't find a place in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the US and the West Indies in June.

KL Rahul's toss decision backfires as LSG lose early wickets vs SRH in IPL 2024 encounter

LSG captain KL Rahul's decision to bat first against SRH backfired as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals in the IPL match on Wednesday.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 85/4 after 13.4 overs, with Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni at the crease. Krunal Pandya was the last batter to be dismissed, run out by Cummins. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent back Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis.

The two teams will look to return to winning ways. SRH lost to Mumbai Indians by seven wickets, while LSG lost to KKR by 98 runs. Both teams currently have six wins in 11 matches this season so far.

Follow the SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback