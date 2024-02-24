[Watch] Bollywood superstars' electrifying performances at WPL 2024 opening ceremony ft. Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstars lit up the stage with electrifying performances at the opening ceremony of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024. Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Karthik Aryan, and Tiger Shroff entertained everyone with their majestic acts.

The BCCI introduced WPL last year with five participating teams. Mumbai Indians (MI) won the trophy in the inaugural edition of the tournament by beating Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final after dominating the league stages.

After a successful first season, the BCCI has taken things up a notch by organizing a grand opening ceremony for WPL 2024 on Friday (February 23). You can watch the performances of several Bollywood actors in the videos below:

Shah Rukh Khan also interacted with all the five captains of the WPL franchises' and posed for pictures with them. You can watch it in the below post:

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in the season opener of WPL 2024

Harmanpreet Kaur led MI from the front with a brilliant half-century and steered her side to a victory against DC. The Capitals batted first after losing the toss and notched up 171/5 in 20 overs. Alice Capsey (75), Jemimah Rodrigues (42), and Meg Lanning (31) were the chief contributors for Delhi Capitals with the bat.

Harmanpreet Kaur (55) and Yastika Bhatia (57) then anchored the chase for MI before Sajana finished the match in style with a six off the final ball.

DC captain Meg Lanning reflected on the loss after the match, saying:

"It was reasonably good, sliding on, Mumbai Indians bowled really well early, hit a tough lengths and kept it tight, generally it's a good batting track but they bowled well up front which was the difference in the end. We thought it was above par, would've loved few more but still thought we could get the job done, we fought towards the end, but not to be today.

She added:

"I thought for most part, we executed pretty well, Bhatia as the left-hander complicated things and we can still get better. Reasonable effort, but we can better as the tournament progresses. Nearly snuck home there in the end, Capsey bowling the last over, I thought she did a great job, when we got Kaur out, I thought it we had the game in our hands, but for her to come out and hit the six first ball was brilliant."

