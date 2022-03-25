[Watch] "Boult is here" - New Zealand pacer joins Rajasthan Royals training ahead of IPL 2022

Ace fast bowler Trent Boult has joined the Rajasthan Royals (RR) training camp ahead of IPL 2022, which is slated to commence on March 26 (Saturday).

The Rajasthan franchise shared a short clip where the Kiwi speedster introduced himself before kickstarting his preparation. The 2008 IPL winners captioned the post as:

"Boult is here. That’s the post. #RoyalsFamily | #दिलसेरॉयल."

Rajasthan Royals acquired Boult's services, shelling a whopping amount ₹8 crore. A couple of franchises, including his former side Mumbai Indians, were in the race to sign the celebrated fast bowler, but RR managed to leave everyone behind.

This will be Boult's fifth IPL franchise, having represented Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the past.

Trent Boult was an integral part of the Mumbai side, forming a lethal bowling pair alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

So far, the 32-year-old cricketer has scalped 76 wickets in 62 matches at an economy rate of 8.39 runs per over in the IPL. Boult will hope to unleash his magic for the Royals as they chase their second IPL title.

Aakash Chopra impressed by Rajasthan Royals' last-minute overseas buys at the IPL 2022 auction

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra was impressed with Rajasthan's strategy at the mega auction last month.

The Royals were falling behind and had only four overseas slots filled until the final hour of the auction. However, in the last few minutes, they signed Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, and Daryll Mitchell, all at a bargain.

Lauding RR's strategy while speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"The way they picked four overseas players in the last five minutes, it was like Carlos Braithwaite hitting four sixes."

He then went on to add:

"That was the killer, what a beautiful job they did to get Coulter Nile, Rassie, Neesham as well as Daryl Mitchell. There are no issues of availability for this team."

RR will begin their IPL 2022 schedule against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29.

Edited by Prem Deshpande