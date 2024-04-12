[Watch] Brilliant review from Rishabh Pant ends KL Rahul's stay during LSG vs DC IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant has had his moments of poor decision-making in terms of the DRS reviews, but he got it right in the IPL 2024 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday to send back his opposite number KL Rahul.

Rahul tried to cut a quicker delivery from Kuldeep Yadav behind point, but a swift take from Pant followed and the latter was confident that the LSG captain had edged it. While the on-field umpire adjudged it as not out, he had to reverse his decision as the Ultra Edge showed a clear spike.

Here's a video of a brilliant review from Rishabh Pant:

Rahul looked good as he raced to 39 runs off just 21 balls and was crucial for LSG to get to an above-par total, especially with wickets falling at the other end. It could prove to be a defining moment in the game for the Capitals.

Rishabh Pant and Co. on top in Lucknow

Despite opting to bat first, LSG just haven't been able to get going in their innings as they kept losing wickets just at the wrong time. Apart from KL Rahul, no one really got going or showed the willingness to dig deep and bat long initially.

Kuldeep Yadav was back into the side and straightaway proved his quality with sensational figures of 3/20. Apart from Rahul's wicket, Kuldeep also dismissed the dangerous Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran in consecutive deliveries. At one point it seemed like the hosts wouldn't even bat their entire quota of 20 overs.

However, a half-century from Ayush Badoni led to remarkable recovery for LSG as they have set a target of 168 for the Capitals. The visitor need to start well in their chase as they are missing some experienced players due to injuries.