[Watch] Cameron Green's reaction to Virat Kohli affecting a run-out goes viral in RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Cameron Green's reaction to Virat Kohli affecting a runout in their IPL 2024 clash has gone viral. It came against the Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 4. The Aussie all-rounder gave a surprised reaction, followed by a sort of a crooked expression.

The incident occurred in the 13th over of the innings. The former RCB captain ran in from backward point and threw the ball at the stumps at the non-striker's end to run Shahrukh Khan out. The right-hander was looking dangerous but had to walk back for 37 off 24 deliveries with 5 fours and a six.

The Royal Challengers delivered a sensational bowling performance after Faf du Plessis won the toss and sent the Titans into bat. Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Yash Dayal picked up two wickets each. Cameron Green and Karn Sharma snared one apiece to keep the home side to 147.

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 70 helped RCB crush GT in previous clash in Ahmedabad

The Royal Challengers have already beaten the Titans in the current edition when the two teams locked horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 2022 IPL champions batted well to make 200 off their stipulated 20 overs.

After Du Plessis made a breezy start, Virat Kohli and Will Jacks blasted the Titans bowlers to chase the target down with more than three overs to spare. Jacks was especially stunning as he blasted 29 runs off two overs each off Mohit Sharma's and Rashid Khan's bowling. The Indian batter scored 70* while Jacks scored a century off 41 balls.

The Royal Challengers also beat GT on Saturday. Despite registering consecutive victories, they face an uphill task to reach the playoffs this year. The Gujarat Titans also face an uphill task to make it to the knockout stages, having won only four matches out of 10.

