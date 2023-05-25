[Watch] "Chain se sona hai toh jaag jao" - Suryakumar Yadav disturbs MI teammate Tilak Varma's sleep with a funny prank

Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Suryakumar Yadav pulled off a funny prank on his teammate Tilak Varma while he was asleep on a flight. MI defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 81 runs in the Eliminator on Wednesday, May 24, in Chennai.

The Rohit Sharma-led side notched up 182/8 in the first innings after opting to bat first. Suryakumar Yadav (33) and Tilak Varma (26) provided crucial contributions to help their side reach a par total, along with Cameron Green, who top-scored for Mumbai Indians with 41 runs.

LSG's batting unit then crumbled under pressure in the knock-out match and got bundled out meekly for 101 in 16.3 overs. Player of the Match, Akash Madhwal (5/5), was the wreaker-in-chief as he bowled an astonishing spell to help MI bag a clinical victory.

Mumbai Indians took to their official Twitter handle on Thursday and gave fans a glimpse of players' fun activities after the match. In it, Suryakumar Yadav can be seen disturbing Tilak Varma's sleep with an amusing prank. They captioned the post:

People did not expect us to do certain things but we've come out of all obstacles: MI captain Rohit Sharma

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the win against LSG, Rohit Sharma applauded his teammates for putting in hard yards this season after a turbulent start. After indifferent results in the first half of IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians came back strongly with a string of wins in the second leg and made their way into the playoffs.

Reflecting on the win, Rohit said:

"People did not expect us to do certain things but we've come out of all obstacles and managed our way through to get what we wanted. At the start of the season we knew that we had a lot of work to do compared to what happened in the last season.

"But we managed our work through it, we scrambled through it. Yes it was a scrappy one but I will take it."

Hailing Akash Madhwal's brilliant bowling performance, he added:

"He was part of the season last year as a support bowler and we drafted him into the squad. He didn't play but we knew what he had. Once Jofra was gone we knew we needed someone to bowl at the back end.

"Having seen enough of him I knew he had the skillset to get the job done. Good attitude and character and that's what is needed."

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in the second qualifier of IPL 2023 on Friday, May 26.

