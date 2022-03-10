[Watch] CSK celebrate net bowler Rocky Warney's birthday in team hotel

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) celebrated net bowler Rocky Warney's birthday on 7 March (Monday) at the team hotel.

The defending champions are currently gearing up for IPL 2022, scheduled to commence on 26 March. Chennai face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium.

Amid the preparations, the Super Kings celebrated Rocky's birthday. Captain MS Dhoni led the ceremony, which was joined by all the players and support staff of the team.

Rocky was delighted with the love showered by Dhoni and the franchise. Sharing his experience on Twitter, the domestic cricketer wrote that he was bowled over by MS Dhoni's humility.

"March 7th - An unforgettable day in my life !" he wrote. "Thanks to the CSK management / team / and the greatest of all time - MS Dhoni (sir) for being so sweet ! Am very grateful to you and all the people of the team …Honoured and privileged…just surreal #csk #msdhoni."

Speaking of preparations, the four-time IPL champions have kicked off their camp in Surat on March 6. It is being attended by Indian cricketers, who are not a part of the current series against Sri Lanka.

Veteran cricketers Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa have also joined the camp alongside young all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who was part of the U19 World Cup-winning team.

CSK receive Deepak Chahar boost ahead of IPL 2022

Ace Team India all-rounder Deepak Chahar is likely to be available for selection from mid-April, boosting Chennai's morale ahead of the start of the competition.

The all-rounder from Rajasthan suffered a quadricep tear during the limited-overs series against West Indies. It was reported that Chahar might need to undergo surgery, putting his IPL participation in jeopardy.

However, recent reports suggest that he won't undergo surgery and will be monitored by the franchise's medical team. The 29-year-old has reportedly been asked to join the camp in Surat.

The franchise shelled out ₹14 crore to reacquire the celebrated all-rounder at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee