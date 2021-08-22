Watch: CSK players reveal their favorite memories of Chennai city

Chennai Super Kings have already reached Dubai to begin their preparations for the upcoming second half of IPL 2021. They recently began practice sessions after finishing mandatory quarantine.

On Sunday, the franchise gave a pleasant surprise to its ardent fans by sharing a video in which a few of the players spoke about their favorite memories while they played cricket in Chennai city until now.

Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur, and Robin Uthappa spoke in the video and unveiled their cherished memories of Chennai. Most were in awe of the surreal love Chennai fans showered on the team.

CSK's official Instagram account shared the following post and captioned it:

Madras the Emotion - Super Kings and Super City Vibes 🏠 #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛

You can watch the video below:

The names Thala and Chinna Thala will stay forever in my heart: Suresh Raina

Long-standing Chennai Super Kings top-order batsman Suresh Raina has opened up about his two favorite moments of playing cricket in Chennai.

The southpaw also declared that the titles 'Thala' and 'Chinna Thala' would stay in his heart forever and then thanked the Chennai fans for showering so much love over the years.

"I think my favorite point in Chennai I would say when I played a first-class game here in 2006. I was the captain of the India A team, and Sourav Ganguly played in that match. I hit five sixes in six balls, a lot of crowd was there. Two really good memories I have. Then later on I became part of the Chennai Super Kings alongside MS and our yellow color. So I think it's a lot of blessing I would say. The way you guys gave names Thala and Chinna Thala, that will always stay forever in my heart," said Raina.

