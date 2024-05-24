[Watch] CSK and RCB fans break out into ugly fight at Narendra Modi Stadium during IPL 2024 Eliminator

An ugly fan fight ensued between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans during the IPL 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 22. While the Eliminator was played between RCB and Rajasthan Royals (RCB), several CSK fans filled the stadium to root against RCB.

For context, RCB knocked CSK out of playoff qualification with a 27-run win in their respective league-stage finale at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 18. It led to massive celebrations from the RCB fans, much to the disgust of the CSK faithful.

Unfortunately, tensions flared beyond the boiling point during the RCB-RR eliminator between CSK and RCB fans, leading to an ugly physical altercation that required separation.

Here is the video of the horrific moment:

Despite eliminating CSK from IPL 2024 and qualifying for the playoffs, RCB could not capitalize on the momentum gained from their six-game winning streak.

After scoring a below-par 172/8 in 20 overs on a batting-friendly track, the RCB bowlers failed to defend the total as RR completed the win by 4 wickets with an over to spare.

"Heart truly goes out to all the RCB supporters who have passionately supported the team over the years" - Ambati Rayudu

Former CSK batter Ambati Rayudu empathized with RCB fans and requested them to force the management to bring players who prioritize the team over individual milestones after the side returned home empty-handed for a 17th consecutive IPL.

Rayudu has been throwing shades at RCB and their fans since the ouster against RR in the IPL 2024 eliminator. The middle-order batter was part of CSK from 2018 and 2023, helping them win 3 titles.

Rayudu took to his Twitter handle to post the following on May 24:

"My heart truly goes out to all the rcb supporters who have passionately supported the team over the years. If only the management and the leaders had the teams interests ahead of individual milestones .. rcb would have won multiple titles. Just remember how many fantastic players have been let go off. Force your management to bring players who will put teams interests first. A great new chapter can start from the mega auction."

Despite an incredible comeback from the bottom this season, RCB faltered at the playoff stage again in their painful history. Meanwhile, CSK have triumphed a joint record 5 times in IPL history, including defeating RCB in the 2011 finale.

CSK also lead RCB by a massive 21-11 margin in their head-to-head meetings in IPL history.

