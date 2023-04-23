[Watch] CSK’s Ajinkya Rahane in SKY mode, nails scoop shot and uppercut during power-packed 71* off 29 vs KKR in IPL 2023

Ajinkya Rahane once again starred with the bat for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing IPL 2023, this time against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 23.

The right-hander struck an unbeaten 71 off 29 balls at a staggering strike rate of 244.83, including five sixes and six fours. He also shared an 85-run partnership off 32 deliveries with Shivam Dube (50 off 21) for the third wicket.

During his power-packed show, Rahane nailed an uppercut for a boundary off Kulwant Khejroliya (18th over) and a scoop shot for six against Umesh Yadav (14th over), leaving fans in awe.

The 34-year-old thoroughly entertained the fans and helped CSK post the highest IPL score at the venue.

Watch the videos below:

Uppercut

Scoop-shot

CSK bought Rahane for just Rs 50 lakh at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. The 34-year-old has redefined himself since joining the franchise, scoring 209 runs at a strike rate of 199.04, including two half-centuries.

For the uninitiated, Ajinkya Rahane is one of the leading run-scorers in the IPL with 4,283 runs in 163 games, including two tons and 30 fifties. The right-handed batter will look to continue his sublime form as CSK aim to win their fifth title in what is rumored to be MS Dhoni’s last IPL season.

Rahane will also be looking to make a comeback to the Indian Test team ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in England, which starts on June 7.

Scroll to watch Ajinkya Rahane's masterclass knock of 71*(29) below:

Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, and Devon Conway’s fifties guide CSK to 235/4

A clinical batting performance from Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway, and Shivam Dube helped CSK post 235/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Besides Rahane, Dube smashed 50 off 21 balls, while Conway struck 56 off 40 deliveries. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja too contributed 35(20) and 18(8), respectively.

For KKR, Kulwant Khejroliya emerged as the pick of the bowlers with two wickets but leaked 44 runs. Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy settled for one wicket apiece.

In response, KKR were 119/4 after 13 overs, with Jason Roy and Andre Russell at the crease.

Follow KKR vs CSK live score updates here.

Poll : 0 votes