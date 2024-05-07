[Watch] CSK's Daryl Mitchell breaks a fan's iPhone during IPL 2024 practice, gifts him his gloves later

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Daryl Mitchell broke a fan's iPhone during practice ahead of the team's IPL 2024 encounter with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, May 5.

Mitchell faced some throwdowns near the boundary in the afternoon to gear up for the contest. There was a net to stop the ball from going into the stands. However, one of the shots ended up going over the nets.

The ball hit a fan's iPhone in the crowd. There was a big crack on the fan's phone and he later received a pair of Mitchell's batting gloves as compensation. The video of the incident was shared by a CSK supporter on X, and it has since gone viral on social media.

CSK completed a 28-run win over PBKS at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, successfully defending a 168-run target. Daryl Mitchell scored 30 off 19 in the clash before getting out LBW to Harshal Patel.

Daryl Mitchell was visibly frustrated after losing his wicket due to a close LBW call in PBKS vs CSK match

Daryl Mitchell looked in impressive touch with the bat against PBKS. He walked out to bat at No. 3 after CSK opener Ajinjya Rahane was back in the hut early.

Mitchell formed a crucial 57-run partnership with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad to steady the ship for his team. However, his promising knock ended in the ninth over courtesy of a close LBW call.

It was a length delivery from right-pacer Harshal Patel that angled into Mitchell. The batter was undone by the lack of bounce and he was hit on the pads.

The on-field umpire adjudged it out. However, the Kiwi batter opted for a DRS. The decision wasn't overturned as ball tracking suggested that the ball would have gone on to just clip the leg stump.

It came down to the umpire's call and Mitchell had to walk back. He was visibly upset with the decision and was seen shaking his head in disappointment while leaving the pitch.

