[Watch] CSK stars Robin Uthappa and Chris Jordan answer a few candid questions off the field

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players Robin Uthappa and Chris Jordan recently answered a few candid questions in a video uploaded by the franchise on their official YouTube channel.

Both players are currently part of the CSK contingent in a bio bubble in Mumbai for IPL 2022. The Chennai franchise began the season poorly as they ended up on the losing side in both their games, which is a first for the yellow franchise in the history of the IPL.

However, Robbie Uthappa has been in fine form for the side, providing brisk starts at the top of the order. England pacer Chris Jordan is yet to play a game as he recovers from a niggle.

The duo recently answered a series of candid questions related to cricket and other fields. The Chennai-based franchise gave fans a glance at it by sharing a video.

You can watch the video below:

CSK face Punjab Kings in their third match of IPL 2022 tonight

After twin losses against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the Ravindra Jadeja-led side will be looking to get off the mark with a win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight. The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host this contest.

Across 26 games between CSK and PBKS, the Chennai franchise has won 16 clashes, while Punjab have ended up on the winning side on ten occasions.

Here is CSK's schedule for their remaining league stage matches of IPL 2022:

Match 11: Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings - 7.30 PM IST, April 3, Brabourne - CCI, Mumbai

Match 17: Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3.30 PM IST, April 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 22: Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM IST, April 12, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 29: Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans - 7.30 PM IST, April 17, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 33: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM IST, April 21, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 38: Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings - 7.30 PM IST, April 25, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 46: Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 PM IST, May 1, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 49: Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM IST, May 4, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 55: Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - 3.30 PM IST, May 8, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 59: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM IST, May 12, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 62: Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans - 3.30 PM IST, May 15, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 68: Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, May 20, Brabourne – CCI, Mumbai.

