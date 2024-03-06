[Watch] CSK shares 'Leo' themed elevation video to welcome MS Dhoni in Chennai ahead of IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hyped their fans about the arrival of MS Dhoni in Chennai ahead of IPL 2024 with a special video on their social media platforms. The legendary cricketer reached the home base of CSK on Tuesday (March 5) to begin preparations for the coming season.

CSK gave fans an update about the same by sharing an elevation video inspired by Leo, a Tamil movie released last year featuring star actor Vijay.

They recreated a popular elevation scene from the movie by replacing the lead actor with MS Dhoni with the same background music to entertain their ardent fans. The Chennai franchise captioned the post:

“A gift for the fans.” - THA7A FOREVER! #Dencoming #WhistlePodu

You can watch the video below:

Fans loved the video as it garnered a massive number of views and likes in a short period.

MS Dhoni was part of the cricket community members who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar over the past weekend. Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Zaheer Khan also attended the grand event.

MS Dhoni-led CSK will face RCB in the season opener of IPL 2024

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will begin their title defense with a high-octane clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 22 at their home ground. Due to the upcoming general elections, BCCI has announced the schedule for only the first 15 days of IPL.

Here is the schedule for the first four matches of CSK in IPL 2024 (all times in IST):

March 22: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 8:00 PM

March 26: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 7:30 PM

March 31: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 7:30 PM

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

