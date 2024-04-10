[Watch] CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and wife Utkarsha Pawar give Marathi lessons in cute video 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and his cricketer-wife Utkarsha Pawar have featured in a cute video where they gave tips on how to learn Marathi.

Gaikwad is leading CSK in the ongoing IPL 2024 edition after MS Dhoni handed the mantle to him ahead of the tournament. Chennai Super Kings are fourth in the points table, with three wins and two losses from five games.

CSK's next match in the T20 league will be the El Clasico clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Sunday, April 14.

In a video shared on CSK's social media handles, Gaikwad is seen with Utkarsha, conversing in Marathi and explaining what the same means in English. The adorable video was shared with the caption:

"As we land in mumbai, here's an easy guide to learn marathi!"

Gaikwad has had a mixed run in IPL 2024. In five games, he has 155 runs at an average of 38.75 and a strike rate of 117.42.

The right-handed batter contributed 46 off 36 against Gujarat Titans and an unbeaten 67 off 58 in the seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. The opener struck nine fours in his knock as Chennai Super Kings chased down 138 with ease in 17.4 overs.

MS Dhoni gave a hint to Gaikwad about captaincy in 2022

In a recent interaction, Gaikwad revealed that Dhoni had given him a hint in 2022 that he could be CSK captain in the near future.

Dhoni had given up captaincy in the 2022 season but took it back after Ravindra Jadeja struggled in the role.

"I remember 2022 was when Dhoni told me: 'Probably not next year, you might get a chance to lead after that, so be ready.' Obviously, after that, I was always ready for it (captaincy). It was not something new to me, so I was not surprised or shocked (with the news)," Gaikwad was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"I would say that we (him and Dhoni) had only one conversation. We were practising when he came and told me all that stuff," Gaikwad added.

Under their new skipper, Chennai Super Kings began IPL 2024 with a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK then hammered Gujarat Titans by 63 runs in another home game.

After suffering losses to Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad in away matches, they returned to winning ways with a seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk.