[WATCH] "Dance pe chance"- RCB batter Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma dance together to a groovy tune

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma recently danced together during their training session in the gym.

The couple first met in 2013 while filming a commercial and started dating soon after. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in December 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy.

They are considered one of the most loved and popular celebrity couples in India. They have a daughter, Vamika Kohli, who was born in 2021. Anushka is also seen regularly at the Cricket Stadiums, supporting Virat Kohli while he plays for Team India and RCB.

Anushka Sharma recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared an endearing video of herself dancing alongside Kohli. She captioned it:

Dance pe chance 😋❤️ ….. 🎥 skills - @iamsidkaul …. 🎶- @shubhworldwide

You can watch the video below:

On the cricketing front, Virat Kohli has captained RCB in their last two matches as Faf du Plessis played only as an impact substitute due to a rib injury issue. He led the side excellently as they won both matches convincingly and currently occupy fifth position in the points table with eight points from seven games.

Virat Kohli has also been in fine batting form in IPL 2023, as he has scored 279 runs across seven games and is currently fourth in the orange cap race.

RCB's schedule for their remaining league matches of IPL 2023

April 26: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

May 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Lucknow, 7:30 pm

May 6: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Delhi, 7:30 pm

May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai, 7:30 pm

May 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Jaipur, 3:30 pm

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Hyderabad, 7:30 pm

May 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

