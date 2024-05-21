[Watch] Dangerous Heinrich Klaasen departs at a crucial juncture in KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Qualifier 1

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen at a crucial juncture in their IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21. Varun Chakravarthy came into the attack in the 11th over and gave his team the much-needed breakthrough.

Having already scored 32 off 20 balls, Klaasen looked well set and wanted to get the new bowler straightaway under pressure. He tried to play a slog sweep against Chakravarthy but couldn't get hold of it.

Rinku Singh covered a good distance running towards the cow corner and took a safe catch to send back the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen. Here's a video of the dismissal:

The partnership between Rahul Tripathi and Klaasen had already added 62 runs and the SunRisers finally seemed to have wrestled some momentum back. But Klaasen's wicket sent KKR roaring back into the game.

SRH bank on lower-order resistance to escape KKR's stranglehold

Mitchell Starc turned up on the big stage once again with a three-over spell upfront that blew the SunRisers Hyderabad away. He picked up the big wickets of Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Shahbaz Ahmed to leave SRH reeling at 39/4.

Rahul Tripathi continued to inject some momentum into the innings and that allowed Heinrich Klaasen to gradually get himself in. However, just when runs began to flow from both ends, the SunRisers lost the explosive South African.

A needless run-out followed, sending back a well-set Tripathi for 55. SRH brought on Sanvir Singh as the impact substitute, but even he departed, cleaned up by Sunil Narine for a golden duck.

The KKR bowlers are all over the opposition like a rash and the SunRisers will need Abdul Samad and captain Pat Cummins to forge a partnership and bat out their quota of 20 overs to get to a respectable total.

