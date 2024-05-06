[Watch] Daryl Mitchell’s hilarious dance to celebrate Ashutosh Sharma’s wicket in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Daryl Mitchell showed off his dance moves during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Defending 167 runs, CSK were on top of the Punjab batters right from the word go. Tushar Deshpande provided the initial breakthroughs, dismissing Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw in the second over. Then, it was Ravindra Jadeja who dictated the proceedings with an excellent spell of left-arm spin bowling.

Jadeja dismissed Prabhsimran Singh in the ninth over before getting the better of Sam Curran and Ashutosh Sharma in the 13th over to almost push PBKS out of the contest. Curran was caught by Mitchell Santner at long off, while Ashutosh holed out to Simarjeet Singh at short third man.

Soon after Simarjeet completed the catch, Daryl Mitchell, who was stationed at point, was seen celebrating the wicket with a hilarious dance. The video went viral immediately and was shared multiple times on social media.

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

The Punjab Kings eventually managed to score 139/9 in their 20 overs, falling short by 28 runs. They succumbed to their seventh defeat of the season, and find themselves in the eighth spot in the standings with eight points from 11 matches.

The Super Kings, on the other hand, have jumped to the third position in the table with six wins from 11 matches. They also boast an NRR of +0.700.

How has Daryl Mitchell fared so far in IPL 2024?

The Super Kings all-rounder has had an average outing so far in this year's cash-rich league. He has struggled for consistency and his place in the playing XI has been up for debate.

Overall, the Kiwi cricketer has amassed 229 runs in 10 matches at an average of 28.63 and a strike rate of almost 135. Daryl Mitchell has looked in decent form in the last few games, which will be a big boost for the defending champions heading into the final phase of IPL 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback