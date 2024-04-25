[Watch] David Miller, Rashid Khan & other GT players distraught after losing last-ball thriller against DC in IPL 2024

The Gujarat Titans (GT) players David Miller and Rashid Khan were gutted after losing their IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) off the last ball by four runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 24.

Both the overseas stars played a massive role in keeping the Titans alive in the chase of a mammoth 225. However, with five runs needed off the final ball, Rashid couldn't find the boundary and Tristan Stubbs at long-on was thrilled after collecting the ball.

While there was ecstasy in the DC camp, David Miller had his head down in agony and Shubman Gill could only watch on expressionless. Rashid Khan was being consoled by non-striker Mohit Sharma after the final ball. Here's the video posted by IPL:

Expand Tweet

DC skipper Rishabh Pant did have a smile on his face after the win, but nothing more than that, as he probably knew that the game could have gone either way in the end. He won the Player of the Match award for a sensational 88* off just 43 balls.

Rashid Khan made an emotional post after the loss

Once David Miller departed for 55 off 23 balls, Rashid Khan stood between DC and two points. While the required run rate was more than 18 in the final two overs, the Afghanistan star didn't give up and kept finding boundaries just at the right time.

With 11 runs needed off two balls, he smashed a six over long off. While he was distraught after not depositing the final ball into the stands, Rashid had a message for the GT fans, assuring them that their team will keep fighting.

Here's what he posted on X:

Expand Tweet

The Gujarat Titans have dropped down to seventh place in the IPL 2024 points table with five defeats from nine games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback