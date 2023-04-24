(Watch) David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar greet each other before SRH-DC game in Hyderabad

David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared a friendly embrace before the start of the IPL 2023 game between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The two greeted each other, bringing back memories of their time together at SRH.

Warner and Bhuvneshwar joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad together in 2014 and enjoyed immense success with the franchise. They played an instrumental role in propelling the Orange Army to the IPL title in 2016, as the right-arm seamer bagged the purple cap with 23 wickets in 17 matches.

Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar didn't take a wicket in the final against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he was their most economical bowler with figures of 4-0-25-0. Meanwhile, David Warner, the then SRH captain, was their highest run-getter in the tournament with 848 runs and blasted a 38-ball 69 in the final.

David Warner got a massive reception in Hyderabad during the toss

David Warner after his fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Credits: Twitter)

During the toss, the Delhi Capitals' captain got a massive reception from the Hyderabad crowd, given the left-hander played his home matches for SRH at this venue.

The Australian batter has a healthy record at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, accumulating 1602 runs in 31 innings at an average of 66.75 with a strike rate of 161.65. Warner has scored three centuries and 15 half-centuries in Hyderabad. A poor 2021 season forced SRH to release him after sacking him as captain.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL Toss Update from Hyderabad



have elected to bat against



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-34



#TATAIPL | #SRHvDC Toss Update from Hyderabad @DelhiCapitals have elected to bat against @SunRisers Follow the match 🚨 Toss Update from Hyderabad 🚨@DelhiCapitals have elected to bat against @SunRisers. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-34#TATAIPL | #SRHvDC https://t.co/6NhuZcxfaJ

Warner, who stepped in as the Delhi Capitals captain in Rishabh Pant's absence, has been in decent form with four fifties this season, but has struggled to score quickly. Speaking of the ongoing game between the Sunrisers and the Capitals, the latter won the toss and chose to bat first.

The visitors lost Phil Salt in the first over, while Natarajan got rid of Mitchell Marsh in the fifth over after a brisk 25. Off-spinner Washington Sundar gave the Orange Army a massive lift by dismissing Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, and Aman Khan in the same over to reduce DC to 62/5 after eight overs.

Poll : 0 votes