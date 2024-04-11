[Watch] David Warner bonds with his daughter over practice sessions ahead of LSG vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener David Warner's eldest daughter was present at a practice session with him. The franchise's official social media handle released a video of the same as the father-daughter duo were seen bonding on the field uniquely.

In the video released by DC, the veteran Australian cricketer's daughter was seen warming up via light running sessions and plenty of catching practice. As a right-hander, she also swung the bat on multiple occasions.

Warner tied the knot with Candice in 2015 and has three daughters. Following the 37-year-old's involvement in the ball-tampering scandal during the tour of South Africa in 2018, his wife has made multiple statements in defense of her husband. Warner himself has revealed multiple times how the episode affected their family.

DC are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table

As far as DC's performances in IPL 2024 are concerned, they have been far from their best. The Delhi-based franchise have lost four out of their five matches. DC's campaign began with a loss to the Punjab Kings, followed by a defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals.

Although they bounced back to beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings, heavy defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians followed.

David Warner's form itself has been concerning as he has managed only 152 runs in five innings at an average of 31.60 and a strike rate of 142.34.

Delhi also have a couple of injury concerns in Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav. Marsh's hamstring injury will keep him out of action for at least one more week, while there exists no timeline for Kuldeep's return.

DC will next face the Lucknow Super Giants in an away game on Friday, April 12. It will be a formidable challenge for Delhi as KL Rahul and company are coming on the back of a hat-trick of wins over Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Gujarat Titans.