[Watch] David Warner does a Tiger Shroff, wife Candice absolutely loves it 

Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman David Warner has uploaded a hilarious video on his Instagram account, in which he has swapped his face with Bollywood star Tiger Shroff.

David Warner loves to step into the shoes of Indian film stars and regularly posts funny videos on his social media handles.

On Friday, he superimposed his face on that of Tiger Shroff in a song snippet from the film 'Student of The Year 2'. Uploading the clip on his Instagram handle, David Warner wrote:

“Back by popular demand #whoami #india #song”

As always, there were interesting reactions to the maverick Aussie cricketer’s latest online avatar. His wife Candice approved of her hubby’s Bollywood version by posting three heart emojis. His former Aussie teammate Brett Lee found David Warner’s latest video quite hilarious.

Earlier, David Warner had swapped faces with famous South superstar Allu Arjun and recreated the song 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' from the film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

David Warner represented SRH in IPL 2021 in India before the tournament was suspended due to COVID-19. The veteran cricketer had a poor run, scoring 193 runs in six matches at a low strike-rate of 110.28. He was sacked as captain during the edition and was replaced by Kane Williamson.

Decision to suspend IPL was the right one: David Warner

David Warner recently had an emotional reunion with family, having completed his 14-day quarantine in a Sydney hotel. The Aussie contingent from IPL 2021 was flown to Maldives after the event was suspended. They stayed there until Australia’s ban on travelers from India was lifted. Speaking of the decision to suspend IPL, David Warner said on Nova's Fitzy & Wippa radio show:

"I think the right decision was made (to suspend the IPL). Got into the bubble, which was obviously going to be a challenge once we started moving, getting on and off aircraft. But look, they did their best to try and put it (the IPL) on there and we know in India that everyone loves cricket, and half the population would do anything to put a smile on their face and just watch that," he said.

"It was challenging. We had to get out of there ASAP. We were there (in the Maldives) with other people and they were there for the same reasons — getting out of India, trying to get to their countries as well because pretty much everyone was locked out of their country who had been into India," David Warner added.

IPL 2021 is all set to resume in the UAE in September. However, according to reports, Aussie and England stars are unlikely to be available for the second half of the T20 league.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee