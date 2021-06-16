[Watch] David Warner and Kane Williamson have fun while playing the hilarious 'mind-link' game

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) shared a hilarious video on Twitter where David Warner and Kane Williamson were seen playing a game called 'mind link'.

The two SRH teammates were given a set of questions and answers and they had to match it without knowing what the other person was saying as both of them had their headphones on with some music playing.

We got to see some hilarious responses. You can watch the fun clip here:

SRH struggled in the IPL 2021, winning only one of their opening seven games in the first phase of the season. The remainder of the IPL will be played in September in the UAE.

The Sunrisers have emerged as a consistent side, making the playoffs every time since 2016. However, as things stand, they will need a miraculous turnaround in the second half of the season to make it into the top four in the 14th edition of the T20 tournament.

The franchise also appointed Kane Williamson as captain midway through the season while axing David Warner. The Australian star was even dropped from playing XI in SRH's last game before the season got suspended.

David Warner opts out of Australia's upcoming tour of West Indies and Bangladesh

Cricket Australia recently announced an 18-member squad for their side's tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh. However, seven IPL stars pulled out of the tour, including David Warner. Other players who opted out include Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson.

Hence, Australia will likely field a much-changed side for the tour of West Indies and Bangladesh.

David Warner will undoubtedly play a massive role for Australia in the upcoming T20 World Cup in October despite pulling out of the recent tour. The opener will be keen to get back to his best when the second phase of the IPL resumes.

However, it remains to be seen whether Warner will be able to earn back his place in the playing XI after he was axed from the captain's role and dropped in SRH's last game.

