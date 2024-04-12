[Watch] David Warner loses wicket in an unfortunate manner while trying to attempt a lap shot in LSG vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) opening batter David Warner was bowled in a rather unfortunate manner during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 12.

Tasked with chasing 168, Prithvi Shaw had got DC off to a reasonable start, while Warner struggled at the other end. The left-handed batter was dealing with a blow to his hand after he attempted a lap shot off Naveen-ul-Haq's bowling. The physios had come out ahead of the fourth over to strap the left hand.

Warner was in a huge deal of pain while attempting a stroke off Yash Thakur's first ball. He tried to go for his trademark lap shot yet again by moving to the offside, but was cramped for room as the ball was not wide enough to bring that shot out. The ensuing awkward contact with the ball led to it looping up and hitting the stump, right as Warner tried to thwart it away.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Warner could only score eight runs off nine deliveries at a strike rate of 88.89 with only one four in his innings.

David Warner has had a sluggish IPL 2024 campaign so far

The veteran opening batter failed to record double figures for the first time this season, but his other efforts in the season have also not been noteworthy so far, bordering on mediocre. He scored 29 runs in DC's season opener against PBKS and was among the scores by compiling 101 runs across his next two innings.

However, across the last three matches, Warner has only put on 36 runs. His form puts pressure on the remainder of the batting unit, and DC are struggling as it is.

DC were reduced to 24-1 in the fourth over following Warner's wicket. The Delhi-based franchise's run-chase attempt was hit with another crushing blow. Prithvi Shaw holed out to the deep against Ravi Bishnoi as Nicholas Pooran took a blinder.

DC debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk's explosive start has been neutered by spin while skipper Rishabh Pant has joined the proceedings in the middle too. As of writing, DC are placed at 100-2 after 12 overs.