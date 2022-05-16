[Watch] David Warner's daughter mimics the viral mannerism of Allu Arjun from the Pushpa movie

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener David Warner's youngest daughter Isla recently enacted the viral mannerism of Allu Arjun from the Pushpa movie in a cute way. The flamboyant southpaw is currently in Mumbai in the Delhi Capitals bubble participating in IPL 2022. His family members also accompanied him in the DC bubble for a while but left for Australia two weeks back.

Warner is very popular among Indian cricket fans on Instagram due to his face swap and dance reels based on Indian movies. His daughter is also walking in his footsteps now in this regard.

The 35-year-old gave his Indian fans a glimpse of Isla's cute reel by sharing it on his official Instagram handle. He revealed that his two-year-old daughter has been performing the said move on loop since she left India a couple of weeks back.

"Since leaving India this child has been doing this non stop 😂😂 #pushpa"

You can watch the reel below:

"His game sense is superb"- Piyush Chawla lavishes praise on David Warner for his consistent performances in IPL 2022

Piyush Chawla heaped praise on David Warner for consistent performances for the Delhi Capitals this season and complimented his game awareness skills.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Chawla previewed the crucial clash between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings and analyzed that David Warner will be a very valuable asset for his side in the contest. He said:

"Whenever he goes to bat, there are always expectations from David Warner because the kind of batter he is, he plays the situation, not the match. He bats how the team needs him to. Against Hyderabad, he batted from the first till the last over to score those extremely crucial 92 runs. In the last match, when Mitchell Marsh took the role of the aggressor, he stepped back and played the anchor."

Speaking about Warner's pressure handling traits, Chawla added:

"So his game sense is superb. That's why he'll be very valuable in this match because he will play the big innings, holding one end for his team. He'll take all the pressure on himself and give others the chance to come and score quickly."

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will square off tonight at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams will be gunning for a win to improve their chances of making it to the playoffs.

