[Watch] David Warner's emotional reunion with family after IPL 2021

After weeks of hurried travel and hard quarantine, Australia's David Warner had an emotional reunion with his family on Monday. The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain had left India on May 6 - two days after IPL 2021 was indefinitely postponed - and has now finally met his wife Candice Warner and three daughters.

Candice Warner uploaded photos and videos of the reunion to her official Instagram account.

In the first clip, David Warner can be seen embracing his youngest daughter, Isla, while the other two kids talk to him. Candice also posted a photo of Warner tightly holding on to Isla at his home in Maroubra, Sydney.

Here's the video:

David Warner, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins are amongst the players, staff and media who are finally home after leaving India during its COVID-19 outbreak -- which forced the postponement of the IPL. pic.twitter.com/mfibSr2zr5 — 10 Sport (@10SportAU) May 30, 2021

The Australian players initially stayed in the Maldives until the government at home lifted a ban on arrivals from India. Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Jason Behrendorff were among the other Australian players who got together with their families on Monday.

Will David Warner return for IPL 2021?

According to reports, Kolkata Knight Riders’ pacer Pat Cummins is set to opt out of the UAE leg of IPL 2021.



Who should KKR rope in as a replacement? 🤔#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/mtLT21PsZF — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 30, 2021

David Warner had a tumultuous campaign in IPL 2021. Returning from a groin injury, the opener wasn't at his best with the bat in the first few games.

He scored 193 runs across 6 games at an average of 193 before a left-field call from the SRH camp not only stripped him off his captaincy but also his position as an opener.

Kane Williamson took over the leadership in the last game before the season was postponed, but couldn't show immediate results. SRH finished on the bottom of the pile with just one win from seven games.

IPL 2021 will now resume in mid-September in the UAE.

Reports in Australian media suggest that Kolkata Knight Riders' most expensive buy, Pat Cummins, has said that he won't return for the second half of the tournament.

While there is no confirmation yet on the availability of other players, it won't be a surprise if David Warner follows suit. Like Cummins, he has also spent most of his last few months in bio-secure bubbles away from a young family.

Also, now that he has lost his position as a first-choice player in SRH, Cricket Australia would possibly want to keep him fresh for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.