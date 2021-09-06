[Watch] David Warner shares funny video of himself riding his daughter Isla's bike

Australian batsman David Warner posted a hilarious video on his official Instagram account today. The left-handed opener uploaded a clip where he could be seen riding his daughter Isla's toy bike.

Warner had a fun race with his daughter today. She had a toy scooter, while Warner preferred to take Isla's bike. They came down a slope in the video, where the opener put a 'Clown' sticker with an arrow pointing towards himself.

"Do you think Isla was happy I took her bike?? #crying #family #funny," David Warner captioned the Instagram post.

David Warner's video has received a lot of love from his fans. In two hours, it has received over 500,000 views, and more than 180,000 have liked Warner's comedy clip. Close to 2,000 Instagram users have left a comment under the post.

Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Shreevats Goswami could not control his laughter just like Warner's Aussie teammate Alex Carey. Both wicket-keeper batsmen left laughing emojis in the comments box.

Can David Warner help the Sunrisers Hyderabad avoid the wooden spoon in IPL 2021?

David Warner could not perform his best in the first phase of IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to perform well in the first phase of IPL 2021. The Orange Army has the least number of wins among all teams in the tournament so far. SRH hold last position in the standings with only two points from seven games.

Opening batsman David Warner will look forward to bringing his 'A' game to the table in the second phase of IPL 2021. The left-handed Aussie recently said he would try to record a century in the tournament if he gets a place in the playing XI.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their eighth game of IPL 2021 versus the Delhi Capitals on September 22. It will be interesting to see if they include Warner in the playing XI.

