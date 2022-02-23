[Watch] David Warner transforms into Pushpa Raj in a hilarious Instagram reel

Australian opening batter David Warner recently shared a hilarious reel in which he turned into Pushpa Raj, the protagonist of the super-hit Indian movie Pushpa. With this, Warner continued his trend of amusing his Indian followers with humorous Instagram posts.

Warner swapped his face with Allu Arjun and appeared in different avatars during the reel, along with other actors in the movie. The southpaw shared the following video on his official Instagram handle and captioned the post:

"😂😂😂 #pushpa sooo good 👍"

You can watch the video below:

David Warner is currently preparing himself for Australia's upcoming tour of Pakistan. The left-hander is only a part of the Test squad for this trip. The selectors decided to rest him along with Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc for the white-ball leg of the tour.

"Last year, it hit me when I lost the captaincy in the Indian Premier League" - David Warner

David Warner recently opened up about how he was extremely hurt and taken aback when he was unceremoniously stripped off the Sunriser's Hyderabad captaincy in the IPL last year. Speaking on The Brett Lee podcast, Warner revealed his feelings following the unpleasant episode with his former franchise and said:

"Last year, it hit me when I lost the captaincy in the Indian Premier League. I thought I could go back the old way, look at my stats. I believe that I didn't have to comment or do anything like that post that."

He then shed some light on coping with stern Indian summer conditions while adhering to the hectic IPL schedule. Warner added:

"When you play T20 cricket in Indian conditions, it cooks your body and taxes your legs. You see, Maxwell's IPL last year, he was cooked after three overs. If you are playing 14 games in the space of 60-70 days with training in between, you can't physically prepare for that."

At the 2022 IPL mega-auction, the Delhi Capitals acquired Warner's services for the upcoming season. He will be eager to perform well for his new franchise and remind everyone of his qualities as a match-winner in the format.

