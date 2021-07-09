[Watch] David Warner wows fans after stepping into the shoes of a Bollywood song

David Warner's love for desi movies and songs is well documented, and the Australian star once again stepped into the shoes of a popular song by face-swapping his image.

David Warner swapped Arjun Kapoor's face from the latter's 2015 movie 'Tevar'. The outcome was hilarious, and the Australian batsman shared the post with his fans on Instagram.

This isn't the first time David Warner has uploaded such posts. Just a few days back, he face-swapped his image with popular star Ram Charan Teja. Once again, Warner's new avatar amused fans on social media, and the post went viral.

On the cricketing front, David Warner was last seen in action in IPL 2021 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The franchise had a torrid first phase of the campaign, losing six of their opening seven games of the season while occupying the last spot in the points table.

The franchise also relieved Warner of his captaincy duties and handed the baton to Kane Williamson midway through the season. Before the IPL was suspended, Warner was dropped from SRH's playing XI in their game against the Rajasthan Royals.

in 6 IPL games in 2021, Warner amassed 193 runs at a strike rate of 110.28.

David Warner among key players to pull out of the West Indies & Bangladesh tour

The National Selection panel has named the 18-player squad for the Qantas Australian men's white ball tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh.



Full release: https://t.co/pAV9fr7drd pic.twitter.com/JAGMYQrOy9 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 16, 2021

The Australian team is currently in West Indies preparing itself to take on the hosts in a five-match T20I series and a 3-match ODI contest starting on July 10.

After being included in the initial squad of 23 members, David Warner - along with the likes of Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson - pulled out of the tours of West Indies and Bangladesh.

Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch has suggested that players pulling out of the tour might put their place in jeopardy for the T20 World Cup if someone grabs their chances in the upcoming matches.

Despite that, David Warner should be a frontrunner to feature in Australia's squad at the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be held later this year in October-November in the UAE & Oman.

