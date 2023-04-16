After a long wait, Mumbai Indians (MI) have finally handed over the debut to Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary player Sachin Tendulkar. Arjun has been part of the MI squad for the past few years but was relegated to the bench until today. He has played nine T20 matches so far and picked up 12 wickets, with 4/10 being his best figures.

Ahead of the match against KKR on Sunday afternoon, MI captain Rohit Sharma gave Arjun Tendulkar his debut cap in the team huddle after saying a few words of encouragement. It was a special moment for Arjun in his home city of Mumbai, with all his family members in the stands cheering him on.

You can watch it below:

IndianPremierLeague @IPL A special occasion



That moment when Arjun Tendulkar received his



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-22



#TATAIPL | #MIvKKR A special occasionThat moment when Arjun Tendulkar received his @mipaltan cap from @ImRo45 Follow the match 🎥 A special occasion 👏 👏That moment when Arjun Tendulkar received his @mipaltan cap from @ImRo45 👍 👍Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-22#TATAIPL | #MIvKKR https://t.co/cmH6jMJRxg

Rohit Sharma is not captaining the Mumbai side against KKR due to a stomach bug. Vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav is leading the side in his absence. He won the toss and opted to field first. Speaking after winning the toss, Surya said:

"We'd love to bowl first. The wicket looks a little dry and there's history that later on it settles a little bit and will come onto the bat nicely. (Why is Rohit missing?) He's got a stomach bug. (Plans for today) Same aggression, same passion. A special day in front of all these young girls and let's put on a show."

Mumbai Indians Playing XI

Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokee, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith

MI Impact substitutes: Rohit Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Arshad Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Narayan Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR Impact substitutes: Mandeep Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, David Wiese

Who do you think will win the match? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes