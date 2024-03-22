[Watch] Deepak Chahar dismisses Glenn Maxwell for golden duck as MS Dhoni completes a regulation catch in CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 opener

Deepak Chahar dismissed Glenn Maxwell to provide a big breakthrough for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 22.

Maxwell departed for a golden duck to leave RCB in a spot of bother at 42/3 in powerplay. It was 15th duck for Maxwell, third most in IPL, only behind Rohit Sharma (17) and Sunil Narine (16).

For the unversed, the dismissal came during the sixth over of RCB innings. Chahar bowled a length ball on off and Maxwell tried to open the bat face and guide it towards the third man.

The right-hander, however, managed an edge as the ball defected towards the wicketkeeper and MS Dhoni completed a regulation catch by moving towards his right.

Watch the video below:

With the dismissal, the Super Kings sent back Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, and Maxwell in the powerplay.

Mustafizur Rahman helps CSK fight back against RCB in IPL 2024 opener

A couple of wickets from Mustafizur Rahman helped CSK fight back against RCB in the powerplay. That came after RCB captain Faf du Plessis slammed 35 runs off 23 balls after opting to bat first in the opening IPL 2024 clash.

Rachin Ravindra took a stunning catch to dismiss Faf, while Patidar was caught by Dhoni behind the wickets in the same (fourth) over.

Mustafizur also sent back Virat Kohli and Cameron Green to help CSK dominate RCB.

At the time of writing, RCB were 78/5 after 11.4 overs, with Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik at the crease.

It's worth mentioning that Ruturaj Gaikwad is leading the defending champions CSK after Dhoni relinquished captaincy on the eve of the season opener.

Playing XI:

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande.

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj.

Click here to follow the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 clash live score and updates here.