[WATCH] Deepak Chahar shares cute video of getting ‘robbed’ by monkey

Team India’s pace-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar has shared a cute video on his official Instagram handle in which a monkey is seen visiting his room.

In the clip, the cricketer offers an apple to the surprise ‘visitor’. The animal, however, ends up running off with some bananas.

30-year-old Chahar has been plagued by multiple injury issues over the last year and has hardly played any cricket during this period. He last turned out for India during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur in December 2022. However, the right-arm pacer bowled only three overs before suffering another injury.

While there is no official update on his comeback, Chahar seems to be making the most of his extended break. On Friday, February 3, the cricketer shared an endearing video of his ‘interaction’ with a monkey. He shared the amusing clip with the caption:

“I was trying to be friends with this guy but he robbed me 😂 this is what happens with us all the time ☹️ #bajrangbali.”

The cricketer’s wife Jaya Bhardwaj shared a cheeky comment on the video and wrote:

“Your new best friend😁 Hope I get to meet him too tomorrow!”

Having made his international debut in 2018, Chahar has so far represented India in 13 ODIs and 24 T20Is, claiming 16 and 29 wickets respectively.

Deepak Chahar’s injury woes

The 30-year-old’s fitness woes began when he suffered a quadricep injury during the T20I series against West Indies in February 2022. He was sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, but ended up suffering a back injury during the rehabilitation process, as a result of which he was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

He made a comeback in the ODIs during the tour of Zimbabwe in August last year.

Apart from being a canny medium pacer, Chahar is a handy lower-order batter. He has two half-centuries in the one-day format, one of which came in a winning cause against Sri Lanka in Colombo in July 2021.

