[Watch] Deepak Chahar walks off the field during CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 game after suffering yet another injury

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar's injury woes continued as he walked off the field after bowling just a couple of deliveries against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 1.

The right-arm pacer was handed the new ball as usual as CSK were tasked with defending 163 runs in their third successive home game. He began with a dot ball and then conceded a boundary to Prabhsimran Singh. Right when he was about to deliver the third ball of the over, he stopped in his delivery stride by the crease.

Chahar wore a troubled expression on his face and had a brief chat with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad before walking off the field altogether. Shaik Rasheed came on as a substitute fielder for CSK.

Shardul Thakur bowled the remainder of the first over after Chahar left the field. He conceded eight runs off four balls, with the first delivery being hit for a six.

CSK face a pace-bowling injury crisis towards the business end of IPL 2024 after Chahar's departure

Deepak Chahar's injury, which does not look good at first glance, could see him miss the remainder of the league stage of IPL 2024. With Mustafizur Rahman departing to join the Bangladesh national side after the clash against PBKS, and Pathirana and Deshpande unavailable, CSK are well short of pacers.

Injury replacement Richard Gleeson and all-rounder Shardul Thakur are available. Other medium-pace options in the current side include Daryl Mitchell and Shivam Dube.

CSK are not faring well with a bowler short. PBKS are cruising in the run chase, aided by the onset of dew. Overseas batters Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw chipped in with 46 and 43 respectively at a good rate to lay down the foundation.

Although the home side have fought back with wickets, they have not been able to bring their spinners into play. At the time of writing, the visitors are well-placed at 122-3 after 13 overs.

