[Watch] Deepak Hooda takes stunning boundary catch to seal the game for Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Deepak Hooda took a composed catch at long-on to dismiss Dhruv Jurel as they prevailed over the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. The catch effectively sealed the match by 10 runs for the Super Giants.

The dismissal occurred in the final over of the innings when the Royals required 14 off their last three deliveries. Jurel, who has shown potential in the last few games, clubbed a full delivery from Avesh Khan to long-on. However, Hooda timed his jump perfectly to take the catch and end all hopes of a Royals' win.

Below is a clip of the dismissal:

The Royals started cautiously in their pursuit of a modest 155. However, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal picked up pace to add 87 in 11.3 overs. The match took a turn when Marcus Stoinis dismissed both openers as the other bowlers also kept the pressure on to strangle the hosts. Buttler, one of the prolific strikers of the white ball, survived 41 deliveries for his 40. Avesh Khan ended with figures of 4-0-25-3.

Deepak Hooda notches another single-figure score as Super Giants' batting taper off after a strong start

Hooda, who had a promising IPL 2022, hasn't been the same this year. The 28-year-old's registered his fifth single-figure score in six games in IPL 2023, with 17 against the Delhi Capitals as his highest. The all-rounder amassed 451 runs at 32.21, striking at 136.66 in 2022.

The Super Giants' started strongly as KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers scored at a decent clip. From 82-0 in 10 overs, the visiting side slipped to 104-4 in the 14th over. It was down to Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis to help their team to a defendable total. The duo added an invaluable 45, but Mayers emerged as the top-scorer with 51.

Stoinis emerged as the Player of the Match. Despite losing the game, the Royals retained their top position in the points table, while the Super Giants also stayed second.

Poll : 0 votes