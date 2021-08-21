Watch: Delhi Capitals players check in to their hotel in Dubai

The Delhi Capitals (DC) squad has reached Dubai and successfully checked into their hotel on Saturday.

The players and team management quarantined for a few days in Delhi initially, following which they boarded a flight to Dubai on Saturday morning.

The DC contingent will now be in quarantine for a week in their hotel rooms in Dubai. After that, they will be allowed to begin training camp to prepare for the second leg of IPL 2021.

The Delhi Capitals recently shared a video on their official Instagram handle to update fans on the team's arrival in Dubai. They captioned the post:

Delhi Capitals team management is yet to decide on who will captain the team in UAE: Reports

Speaking to ANI, a DC official has revealed that the team management is yet to finalize their decision on the captaincy. Regular skipper Shreyas Iyer missed the first half of IPL 2021 in March due to an injury issue.

In his absence, Rishabh Pant led the side impressively to put them in pole position in the points table with 12 points from eight matches. But now Iyer is back in the team after completely recovering from injury. So there is a dilemma on who will lead Delhi Capitals in the UAE leg of the IPL.

On this matter, the DC official said:

"Shreyas Iyer is already in UAE with a fitness coach and the rest of the players from India, South Africa and England will join the team after their international assignments are over. The captain issue is still undecided, either it will be Pant or Iyer, the team management has not yet decided on this."

Here is the full schedule of the Delhi Capitals for the UAE leg of IPL 2021

Match 33: Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, September 22, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 36: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals - 3:30 PM IST, September 25, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 41: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, September 28, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 46: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, October 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 50: Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, October 4, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 56: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, October 8, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

