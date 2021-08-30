Watch: Delhi Capitals players indulge in a game of in a football 

The Delhi Capitals players indulged in a game of football during a practice session in Dubai. Senior DC top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer also participated in the game and put on an impressive performance.

The Delhi Capitals contingent has already reached the UAE to begin their preparations for the second half of the IPL. Some of the team's international stars, including Rishabh Pant, will join the squad after finishing their international cricket duties.

The franchise gave their fans an update about the fun activities of their favorite players by sharing a video through their official Twitter handle. They captioned the post:

"Never a dull moment when our DC stars take to football. P.S. @ShreyasIyer15 is on after all that practice with @AllstarsFC_PFH

This is not the first instance of Shreyas Iyer playing football in recent times. Before boarding the flight to Dubai, he played in an all-star football alongside the likes of MS Dhoni, Ranveer Singh, and others. In the above post, the Delhi Capitals made a passing mention of Iyer's stint in the all-stars match.

Rishabh Pant to continue as Delhi Capitals captain in second half of IPL 2021

Due to the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant captained the Delhi Capitals in the first half of the season in March. He did a great job as DC is currently at the top of the points table. Iyer is now back in the mix after recovering from an injury. This has resulted in some confusion over who will be the captain of the side in the UAE.

A source informed Sportskeeda that the DC management has decided to continue with Pant as skipper for the rest of the season. The source said:

“While it is great news that Shreyas Iyer is fit again and ready to get back to action, it is understood that the DC management want to give him more time to recover. As a result, Pant will continue as captain, but only for the second half of IPL 2021.”

