[Watch] Dhruv Jurel drops an absolute sitter to give Rajat Patidar a huge reprieve in RCB vs RR IPL 2024 Eliminator clash 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) cricketer Dhruv Jurel spilled a simple opportunity to give Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar a second life in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator clash. The right-handed batter was struggling on six runs off 11 balls when he was dropped at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22.

Patidar was out in the middle for a major battle against RR's spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in the middle overs. He could not get going as the veteran off-spinner bowled a barrage of carrom balls. Something had to give, and Patidar attempted a pull shot off a shortish delivery, but could not get a decent connection, and managed to splice it up in the air.

The ball was set to land just outside the circle, and Dhruv Jurel had made the run from long on and settled under the ball in time. However, he failed to hold onto the simple chance as the ball spilled out of his hands.

Have a look at the dropped catch, which could be a huge moment in the game, right here:

Rajat Patidar has been in exceptional form in the recent set of games, and that resurgence has played a huge role in RCB's unbeaten run into the playoffs. With several overs of spin remaining, he can punish RR with his impressive style of play against the tweakers.

Dhruv Jurel holds onto a catch to dismiss Glenn Maxwell in the 13th over

Ravichandran Ashwin finally got his entry into the wickets column after missing out on Patidar's wicket earlier. The off-spinner struck twice off successive balls in his final over as he dismissed Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell. Both Australian hitters tried to take on the veteran but perished in the process.

Rovman Powell took yet another brilliant catch in the deep to seal Green's exit, while Jurel made amends at long on by holding onto Maxwell's catch. Ashwin ended with impressive figures of 2/19 off his four overs as RCB are struggling at 97/4 after 13 overs.

