[Watch] Dhruv Jurel gets hero's welcome as he joins Rajasthan Royals camp ahead of IPL 2024

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has earned widespread praise for his performances in the side's recently concluded five-match home Test series against England, which was also his debut series in international cricket.

Jurel is now all set to return to white-ball action in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), where he will continue to represent the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The talented youngster recently landed in Jaipur to join the team ahead of the 2024 edition.

Rajasthan welcomed Jurel by giving him a guard of honor and saluting him as he entered the team hotel. Announcing Jurel's arrival, the franchise posted on its official Instagram handle:

Rajasthan signed Dhruv Jurel at his base price of ₹20 lakh at the IPL 2022 mega auction. He made his debut in 2023 and emerged as one of the standout performers for his team.

Jurel thrived in the finisher's role, mustering 152 runs from 11 innings at a fantastic strike rate of 172.72. The 23-year-old made his Team India debut against England last month in Rajkot, scoring 46 runs in his first-ever outing.

He shone with the bat in the subsequent fourth Test in Ranchi, winning the Player of the Match award after registering scores of 90 and 39*.

"There was a huge debt on my parents" - Dhruv Jurel opens up on how the IPL contract from RR helped him financially

Dhruv Jurel recently opened up on his financial struggles, suggesting that his parents had a big debt before he earned his maiden IPL contract.

He mentioned that his RR salary helped him pay off the debt and also buy jewellery for his mother.

Speaking to News24 Sports, Jurel said:

"There was a huge debt on my parents when I got my maiden IPL contract. I paid all the debt from my first salary, and also bought jewellery for my mother."

Rajasthan narrowly missed out on a place in the IPL 2023 playoffs, finishing fifth in the points table. The inaugural champions finished with seven wins and as many losses after the league stage.

The Sanju Samson-led side will open their IPL 2024 campaign with a clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 24.