[Watch] Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Shubham Dubey involved in a dosa cook-off ahead of RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) team members Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Shubham Dubey took part in a cook-off ahead of their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Guwahati. As part of the challenge, they were required to prepare ragi dosa and offer it to their teammates.

Firstly, a chef demonstrated the right manner to prepare the dish with expertise. However, the trio struggled to replicate the expert's efforts. Riyan Parag's attempt on the stove turned out to be too thick, with even him remarking that his efforts resemble that of a Uthappam or a pancake, but far from a dosa.

Shubham Dubey also struggled, with his dosa breaking apart from the middle as he attempted to flip it and cook the other side. Dhruv Jurel did not have any particular mishaps while cooking the dish.

Parag raced off to the lift after assembling what he managed to somehow conjure up onto a plate and was joined by Dubey soon enough. The duo tried to get the left going before Jurel could join them. But, the wicket-keeper batter managed to hold off the lift just in time. Have a look at the efforts of the trio right here:

They found Sandeep Sharma first, who was indifferent to the dish. Tanush Kotian, on the other hand, remarked that Dubey's dish was well under-cooked.

Riyan Parag was asked whether he would start cooking at home instead of his mother, but the all-rounder remarked that it would not be possible at all.

RR are on a three-match losing streak, but on the brink of qualification

RR were comfortably placed at the top of the table with a comfortable lead. But, after losing three in a row, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have claimed the top spot, but the second one is still up for grabs. RR are still favorites to feature in Qualifier 1 since they have two matches still left in their league phase campaign.

RR will play their last set of league matches at their makeshift home venue - the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

