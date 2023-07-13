[Watch] Dinesh Karthik enjoys with family at Disneyland in Paris

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik is currently enjoying his trip to Disneyland Paris in the company of his wife and sons. Karthik got married to Indian professional squash player Dipika Pallikal in 2015. The couple welcomed their twin baby boys Kabir and Zian in 2021.

The 38-year-old cricketer was last seen in action during IPL 2023 when he turned up for the RCB side. He then commentated during the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final match between India and Australia at the Oval in London in early June.

Dinesh Karthik has been away from cricket after that, spending quality time with family. He will soon return to England as a commentator for the last two Tests of the Ashes series.

Karthik took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday to give a glimpse of his fun vacation with his family by sharing videos and photos in stories. You can watch those Instagram stories by clicking here.

"I have a feeling India will score more than 400"- Dinesh Karthik predicts Team India's first innings score in 1st Test vs West Indies

After the day 1 play of the first Test between India and West Indies in Dominica, Dinesh Karthik reviewed the action in a video on Cricbuzz. India bundled out the hosts for 150 and then ended the day on 80/0.

Karthik felt that India might potentially go on to score north of 400 runs in their first innings. He reckoned that things would get tricky for West Indies if that happened as they have to tackle spin twins Ashwin and Jadeja in their second innings again. He said:

“Anything over 350, which means it’s a 200-run lead, India’s going to run away with this Test match, especially having [Ravindra] Jadeja and [Ravichandran] Ashwin there. It’s only going to make matters worse for West Indies. I have a feeling India will score more than 400."

On Yashasvi Jaiswal's composed 40* on debut, Karthik added:

“It was great to see the debutant come in and take on the fast bowlers. Also, when spinners came, he realized that this pitch might not be easy for batting, so he took on the spinners, played some audacious shots. He was very sure about what kind of shots he wants to play, which augurs well for him.”

Do you agree with Dinesh Karthik's views? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes