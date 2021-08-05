Watch: Dinesh Karthik goes for a ride around Nottingham before play on Day 2

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik rode around Nottingham and visited several tourist spots in the city before the second day's play began at Trent Bridge.

Karthik is currently officiating as a commentator on Sky Sports for the first Test between India and England.

Dinesh Karthik used his break time well by going out in the morning and visiting places like Nottingham Castle and returned to Trent Bridge by the time the game began.

Sky Sports Cricket posted a video of Dinesh Karthik on their official Twitter account and shared the details of his tour around Nottingham city. Karthik later shared it on his Twitter handle and captioned it:

"This was soooo much fun"

This was soooo much fun ❤️❤️ https://t.co/OpCUqDyxBL — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 5, 2021

Dinesh Karthik is currently in the midst of a commentary stint in England, which began in June. He has been receiving rave reviews from fans for his astute commentary skills.

Dinesh Karthik will return to action during the second phase of the IPL, which commences in September in the UAE. Karthik will soon be joining the KKR camp to begin preparations for the second phase of IPL 2021.

I want to play the sport as long as I am fit: Dinesh Karthik

While speaking on the podcast '22 Yarns' with Gaurav Kapur, Dinesh admitted that he would continue playing cricket until he is fit. The 36-year-old was also hopeful about his chances of making a comeback into the Indian side.

"I want to play the sport as long as I am fit. I want to represent India in at least one World Cup of the next two, I think one is in Dubai and the next is in Australia. I had a fab time with the Indian T20 team till the time I was dropped due to an unsuccessful World Cup campaign.

"I still play in the IPL for KKR. India does need a pure middle-order batsman. They have a lot of top-order batsmen who they slot in the middle-order. Barring Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, there is no one who is a middle-order batsman. They all bat for their franchises from opening to No.3, with only exception being Rishabh Pant who bats at No.4."

