[Watch] Dog halts MI vs GT IPL 2024 clash briefly, runs past Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya 

In a bizarre incident, a dog briefly halted the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 24). The dog also ran past MI’s newly appointed skipper, Hardik Pandya, as the latter tried to calm it.

The incident took place during the 15th over of the Titans' innings. The dog entered the field after Hardik completed the first delivery of the over. It entered the field again after 14.3 overs.

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Hardik is leading MI after he joined the franchise from GT on an INR 15 crore trade deal. The all-rounder has replaced Rohit Sharma, who guided the Mumbai-based franchise to five IPL trophies. He previously played for MI from 2015 to 2021.

At the toss, Hardik got emotional on leading Mumbai at his previous home ground in Gujarat and said:

“Feels good to be back. My birthplace is Gujarat, a lot of success came in Gujarat, very grateful to the crowd and this state. My cricketing birth happened in Mumbai, so really good to be back.”

It's worth mentioning that Pandya led GT to back-to-back finals in the first two seasons, including a trophy in 2022. As a skipper, he won 22 out of 32 games.

GT set a 169-run target for Hardik Pandya and Co. in IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans posted 168/6 against Mumbai Indians in their allotted 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan starred with the bat, scoring 45 runs off 39 balls, including one six and three boundaries.

Skipper Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, and Wriddhiman Saha chipped in with 31 (22), 22 (15), and 19 (15), respectively. Azmatullah Omarzai and David Miller contributed 17 (11) and 12 (11), respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the pick of the bowlers for MI, returning with figures of 3/14, while Gerald Coetzee picked up two wickets. Piyush Chawla took the prized scalp of Shubman Gill.

Follow the GT vs MI IPL 2024 clash live score and updates here.