[Watch] Enjoyed an IPL match without MS Dhoni 'circus': CSK fan slams fanbase after SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

MS Dhoni's craze goes to the next level when the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) play an IPL game at their home venue at the Chepauk. However, a certain CSK fan claimed that he enjoyed the Qualifier 2 between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday (May 24) as a neutral.

In a video that went viral on social media, the fan claimed that he had immense respect for Dhoni the player and the captain. However, he shed light on how most CSK fans make Chennai's home game like a 'Dhoni circus' with everything depending on individual obsession.

Here's what the fan said in a video:

"I am very sorry, but CSK matches have all been like a circus. I am a big Dhoni fan. He is amazing, a legend and a great player. But the fans have been making a mess out of it. I have not been enjoying cricket. I have just posted on Facebook and Instagram, 'Enjoyed an IPL match in MA Chidambaram without Dhoni Circus.'"

While the fan claimed that it was completely fair to admire MS Dhoni, he slammed the section of CSK fans who often want their own players to get out so that Dhoni could walk out to bat.

Justin Langer had also given his opinion on MS Dhoni fandom

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) coach Justin Langer recently opened up on his experience of witnessing Dhoni's fan following during the IPL when his team played CSK twice. He claimed that although Lucknow were playing at home, he could see a sea of yellow shirts with 'Dhoni' on the back.

Speaking on BBC Sport's podcast 'Stumped', here's what Langer said about the fan following leaving him in shock:

"They came to Lucknow, and our capacity crowd [in Ekana Stadium] is about 50,000, and honestly, there would have been 48,000 MS Dhoni number seven shirts. I couldn’t believe it, and then we went to CSK, and there wasn’t 98%; there was 100%. And it’s unbelievable. The hero worship in India is unbelievable."

The cricketing fraternity and also cricket experts are split on whether MS Dhoni has played his final IPL or if he will return again next season. CSK were knocked out of the IPL 2024 playoffs race after they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 27 runs in their final league game.

