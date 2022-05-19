[Watch] "Even Virat Kohli bhai knows about my snake shot" - GT's Rashid Khan jokes ahead of RCB tie

Gujarat Titans (GT) leg-spinner Rashid Khan was recently spotted having fun with Virat Kohli on the eve of their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The Afghan spin wizard recently shared a short clip on his official Instagram handle where the former Bangalore captain was seen demonstrating the snake shot and teasing the Gujarat cricketer before both of them burst into laughter.

Rashid Khan captioned the video:

"Even @virat.kohli Bhai knows about my 🐍 ya 🔫 shot 🤣🤣😂😂 #AavaDe #GujaratTitans #ViratKohli"

Imitating Rashid Khan's snake shot, Kohli hilariously said:

"Ye bhaisaab alag hi khelte hain. Gun shot maartein hain."

Earlier, Rashid shared another video where Virat Kohli was seen gifting one of his bats to the former. The 23-year-old and Kohli can be seen trying to play shots on the ground.

Rashid Khan captioned the Instagram reel:

"Always a pleasure meeting you @virat.kohli ❤️ Thank you for the gift 😉 #ViratKohli #AavaDe #GujaratTitans"

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the table and have secured their playoff berth. Hardik Pandya and Co. will hope to win their last league game to gather momentum heading into the playoffs, scheduled to commence next week.

However, it is a must-win game for RCB to keep their chances afloat for a top-four finish. They will have to beat Gujarat and then hope that Mumbai Indians (MI) upset Delhi Capitals (DC) to progress through to the playoffs.

"Guaranteed that RCB is not going to qualify with just 14 points" - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes the Royal Challengers need to beat Gujarat by a handsome margin to keep their chances alive in the ongoing IPL 2022.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"If RCB win today, they will reach 16 points and will give themselves a chance to qualify. But even then their qualification won't be guaranteed as DC can also reach 16 with a win in their last game against Mumbai.

"So they will need to focus on their net run rate but first think of reaching 16. It is guaranteed that they aren't going to qualify with just 14 points."

Bangalore will hope to come out all guns blazing against the Titans when they lock horns later tonight at the Wankhede Stadium.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar