[Watch] "Every rep counts" - MI skipper Hardik Pandya trains intensely in the gym ahead of IPL 2024 clash vs PBKS

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya was seen sweating it out in the gym ahead of the team's upcoming IPL 2024 encounter with Punjab Kings (PBKS), which will be played in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday, April 18.

Pandya shared a video on his official Instagram handle on Wednesday, April 17, giving fans a glimpse of his recent training session. The talismanic all-rounder performed weight training exercises during the session.

He captioned the post:

"Every rep counts 🚀"

It has been a tough season for Hardik Pandya so far. He received backlash from fans after taking over the MI captaincy reins from Rohit Sharma. The 30-year-old has been welcomed with boos on many occasions in IPL 2024, even at Mumbai's home ground, the Wankhede Stadium.

To make matters worse, his personal form has also been under the scanner. Pandya has scored 131 runs from six outings at an average of 26.20 and has picked up three wickets from four innings at an economy rate of 12.00.

"Whatever matches MI had lost, he had a big role to play" - Irfan Pathan on Hardik Pandya

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has been unimpressed by Hardik Pandya's captaincy in IPL 2024. He has often expressed his displeasure over the MI skipper's performances.

He opined that Pandya's mistakes have cost Mumbai multiple matches. Pathan also suggested that the all-rounder erred tactically by bowling the 20th over against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) himself ahead of Aakash Madhwal.

Speaking to Star Sports, Pathan remarked:

"Whatever matches MI had lost, he had a big role to play. Even yesterday, Aakash Madhwal didn't bowl the last over. You need to give a lot of responsibility to Aakash Madhwal. It's his job. If he is not going to bowl, then how will he have the confidence then?"

Hardik Pandya conceded 26 runs from the 20th over as Chennai registered 206/4. MS Dhoni took him to the cleaners, hitting a hat-trick of sixes. Mumbai ultimately suffered a 20-run defeat in the 'El Clasico' of the IPL.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback