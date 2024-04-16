[Watch] "Everyone’s terrified of when they come up against us" - Pat Cummins lauds his players' approach after RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match

SunRisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins lauded his players for putting on a stellar show against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium through an inspirational speech in the dressing room. The 30-year-old hailed the players for playing the way they have always said they wanted to.

The Orange Army registered their fourth win of the season on Monday, beating RCB in a high-scoring contest. The SunRisers racked up the highest total in the IPL history (287) and held their nerves to register a win by 25 runs.

Speaking to his players in a video posted by SRH's official social media handle, Cummins said he wanted his players to keep playing aggressively despite the possibility of failing.

"I will keep saying, you will hear from us all the time. That’s how we want to play. It’s not going to work every game. But I can tell you, everyone’s terrified of when they come up against us and we got to blow some teams out of the water before they have even walked out on the field. So, another great day, well done.

"Guys, we keep saying that we want everyone to be really brave, and aggressive, take the game on, and play with freedom. And you guys keep delivering with the bat. That was fantastic."

The Australian speedster made individual mentions of the likes of Travis Head, Mayank Markande and Heinrich Klaasen. Head struck a brutal 39-ball ton, while Klaasen hanmered a 31-ball 67. Markande, meanwhile, took two wickets, including that of Virat Kohli.

Pat Cummins leads from the front with the ball

Pat Cummins celebrates a wicket. (Image Credits: Twitter)

While Travis Head's maiden IPL century set up the match for the SunRisers, Cummins' role with the ball was equally critical. The New South Wales cricketer took three wickets, including that of Faf du Plessis, Saurav Chauhan and Mahipal Lomror.

Head was eventually declared the Player of the Match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback