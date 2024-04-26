[Watch] Mohammed Siraj's shocked and muted celebration after Bhuvneshwar Kumar's dismissal during SRH vs RCB IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj took a fine catch to dismiss SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Bhuvneshwar Kumar during their IPL 2024 game at the Uppal Stadium on Thursday.

The required run rate was growing exponentially for SRH with each passing delivery in the chase. Bhuvneshwar tried to up the ante and scored a couple of boundaries in an over from Cameron Green. However, in the same over, he chipped one straight at Siraj at short mid-wicket.

Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar didn't get the elevation, the ball seemed to be travelling and Mohammed Siraj made the catch look a lot more easier than it was. The RCB pacer seemed to surprise himself with how easily he caught it and his right hand covered his mouth in disbelief.

Here's a video of the dismissal followed by Siraj's reaction:

Green did a great job with the ball for his team, picking up two wickets in his two overs and conceding just 12 runs. While Siraj couldn't pick any wicket, he was economical, giving away just 20 runs in his four overs.

Clinical RCB hand SRH first home defeat of IPL 2024

The ultra-aggressive approach from the SRH batters had its first real challenge when they had to chase 207 to win and lost early wickets in a cluster. Will Jacks dismissed the dangerous Travis Head, while Abhishek Sharma perished off Yash Dayal's bowling, playing one shot too many.

Spinners Swapnil Singh and Karn Sharma then strengthened Bengaluru's grip on the game by cleaning up the SunRisers middle order and lower middle order. The hosts could only score 171/8 in their 20 overs, handing RCB a 35-run win.

Faf du Plessis' decision to bat first worked out well and Pat Cummins and Co. may be tested more as a chasing team going forward. They may reassess their approach when there's scoreboard pressure.

